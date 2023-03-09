Temple University coach Diane Richardson inspires confidence and diversity

Temple University basketball head coach Diane Richardson looks to inspire the young women she coaches to lead their lives with confidence and ambition both on and off the court.

Throughout March we are honoring Black women! We’re highlighting impactful Black women who are leading the way in their respective industries. These Black women represent a wide range of professionals. Today our focus is on Black women in sports.

Black women have always played a pivotal role in our growth and in shaping our history. But Black women and their accomplishments are often erased or overlooked by mediocre men. During Women’s History Month, we thank them and celebrate their stories.