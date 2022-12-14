New Edition to launch 2023 tour with Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank as guests

“The Legacy Tour” coincides with the 40th anniversary year of New Edition’s debut, “Candy Girl.”

New Edition will embark on a new tour in 2023 and will bring along some important guests. The R&B group announced that its “Legacy Tour” will have support from Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank.

The supergroup sextet of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill is scheduled to perform in 30 venues in only a two-month span next spring. From March 9 to April 30, the group will play Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Newark, New Jersey, Chicago, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Las Vegas and other cities.

(L-R) Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gill of New Edition — performing last year in Los Angeles — will embark on “The Legacy Tour” on March 9, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

Guy — the reunited Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall and New Jack Swing pioneers — are known for hits like “Groove Me,” “I Like,” “Let’s Chill” and “Piece of My Love.” Sweat, a longtime collaborator of Riley and Gill, is behind R&B classics, including “Make It Last Forever,” “Make You Sweat,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.”

Tank expressed his excitement about touring with his R&B heroes in a video he tweeted on Wednesday. “After 22 years of hard work and dedication, it is an honor to open for those who paved the way.”

The “Please Don’t Go” singer starred in both “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story” BET miniseries, playing former MCA Records executive Jheryl Busby.

The Legacy Tour kicks off as New Edition celebrates the 40th anniversary of its debut album, 1983’s “Candy Girl.” That album launched the then-quintet into music stardom with hits like the title track, “Popcorn Love” and “Is This the End.”

The group announced its return to the road less than a year after wrapping the “Culture Tour” earlier this year. It featured Charlie Wilson and special guest, Jodeci.

Tour tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 15, while general public tickets go on sell at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 16.

New Edition’s “The Legacy Tour” dates and venues:

March 9 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 11 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

March 12 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

March 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

March 17 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

March 18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

March 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 25 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 26 -Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

March 30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

April 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 2 – Dallas/ Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

April 6 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

April 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

April 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

April 9 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

April 14 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

April 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 20 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

April 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

April 28 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Arena

April 30 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

