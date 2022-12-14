New Edition to launch 2023 tour with Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank as guests
“The Legacy Tour” coincides with the 40th anniversary year of New Edition’s debut, “Candy Girl.”
New Edition will embark on a new tour in 2023 and will bring along some important guests. The R&B group announced that its “Legacy Tour” will have support from Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank.
The supergroup sextet of Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill is scheduled to perform in 30 venues in only a two-month span next spring. From March 9 to April 30, the group will play Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Newark, New Jersey, Chicago, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Las Vegas and other cities.
Guy — the reunited Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall and New Jack Swing pioneers — are known for hits like “Groove Me,” “I Like,” “Let’s Chill” and “Piece of My Love.” Sweat, a longtime collaborator of Riley and Gill, is behind R&B classics, including “Make It Last Forever,” “Make You Sweat,” “Twisted” and “Nobody.”
Tank expressed his excitement about touring with his R&B heroes in a video he tweeted on Wednesday. “After 22 years of hard work and dedication, it is an honor to open for those who paved the way.”
The “Please Don’t Go” singer starred in both “The New Edition Story” and “The Bobby Brown Story” BET miniseries, playing former MCA Records executive Jheryl Busby.
The Legacy Tour kicks off as New Edition celebrates the 40th anniversary of its debut album, 1983’s “Candy Girl.” That album launched the then-quintet into music stardom with hits like the title track, “Popcorn Love” and “Is This the End.”
The group announced its return to the road less than a year after wrapping the “Culture Tour” earlier this year. It featured Charlie Wilson and special guest, Jodeci.
Tour tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 15, while general public tickets go on sell at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 16.
New Edition’s “The Legacy Tour” dates and venues:
March 9 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
March 10 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 11 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
March 12 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
March 16 – Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
March 17 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
March 18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
March 19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 25 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 26 -Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
March 30 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
April 1 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
April 2 – Dallas/ Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
April 6 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
April 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
April 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
April 9 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
April 14 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
April 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
April 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
April 20 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
April 22 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
April 23 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 28 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Arena
April 30 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
