Motherhood has Keke Palmer feeling ‘Super Saiyan’

Keke Palmer gives fans a glimpse at how she's “mommying” as she adjusts to first-time motherhood.

Loading the player...

In the first few weeks of welcoming a child, it’s to be expected that new moms will experience a range of emotions. But leave it to Keke Palmer, rising queen of millennial humor, to describe her experience in new motherhood as akin to one of the highest forms of a “Dragon Ball Z” character: “Super Saiyan.”

On Monday, Palmer shared an update on “mommying” with fans via Instagram. The new mom shared four intimate snaps of her and newborn son Leodis Andrellton Jackson on a chilly spring afternoon walk. In the caption, Palmer said she’s “juggled quite a few careers,” but already, motherhood has been her “greatest gig of all.”

Keke Palmer attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again,” she said, adding, “If you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life! It’s giving, SUPER SAIYAN.”

Palmer concluded her post by sharing that she’s done some virtual window shopping via Amazon. Specifically, she noted how much of a big business baby and maternal products are, perhaps hinting at a future endeavor.

“Haven’t quite pulled the ‘place the order’ button, but it feels good just adding it to the cart. You know, fake shopping hahaha. Mom ‘stuff’ is a big business, who knew.😝😅❤️🙏🏾🔥😘🤦🏾‍♀️” she wrote.

Following a high-profile pregnancy reveal during her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live” in December last year, Palmer welcomed her first child, a son with partner Darius Jackson, in February.

“Hey Son!!!!” Palmer wrote in an Instagram post celebrating his birth, adding: “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Palmer’s pregnancy journey was headline-making throughout, like when her acne cleared up due to the influx of hormones working in her favor and when she shared the hilarious way she found out she was pregnant.

Much like her already multifaceted career, Palmer’s new role as a mother will no doubt be a joy to watch.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.