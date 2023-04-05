Malia Obama to make directorial debut, Donald Glover producing

The Emmy Award-winning writer and actor opened up about working with the daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a recent GQ Magazine interview.

Loading the player...

Malia Obama is making waves in the film industry. In a recent interview, Donald Glover revealed the news of her upcoming short film, set to release under Glover’s production company, Gilga.

Speaking to GQ, Glover opened up about working with the 24-year-old filmmaker. “The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once … You’re Obama’s daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around.”

Fam Udeorji, Glover’s creative partner at Gilga, concurs. “Understanding somebody like Malia’s cachet means something,” told GQ. “But we really wanted to make sure she could make what she wanted — even if it was a slow process.”

(L-R) President Barack Obama and Malia Obama exchange words during the annual turkey-pardoning ceremony on Nov. 25, 2015 in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He added, “It’s more about diversity of thought than just, like, diversity for optics. You know what I mean?”

As theGrio previously reported, Malia Obama has been busy in the world of film and television, recently nabbing her first TV writing credit on Prime Video’s “Swarm” thriller series, which Glover and Janine Nabers created. She co-wrote the fifth episode of the show.

Nabers also spoke about her experience working with Obama in a recent interview. “Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” she said. “She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table … She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

The first season of “Swarm” is currently streaming on Prime Video.

(L-R) Janine Nabers and Donald Glover attend the “Swarm” Red Carpet Premiere and Screening on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Prime Video)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!