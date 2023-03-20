Malia Obama receives writing credit on new thriller series, ‘Swarm’

The creative team re-created some of Beyonce's viral moments for the show, including the infamous elevator incident involving JAY-Z and Solange.

Former first daughter Malia Obama co-wrote the fifth episode of Prime Video’s new thriller series “Swarm,” which showrunner Janine Nabers said were really out there in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” Nabers told the outlet. “She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table … She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

(​L-R) Sasha Obama, ​former U.S. President Barack Obama and Malia Obama attend the annual turkey pardoning ceremony on Nov. 25, 2015 in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Nabers and “Swarm” co-creator and actor Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) told Vanity Fair in separate interviews that the daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama is a “very professional person” and “an incredible writer and artist as well as “an amazingly talented person.”

Continued Glover, “I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon… Her writing style is great.”

Insider reports that the series draws from events surrounding global superstar Beyoncé and her loyal fanbase known as the “BeyHive.” The creative team re-created some of the singer’s viral moments for the show, including the infamous elevator incident involving JAY-Z and Solange.

“Swarm,” according to the official synopsis, is set between 2016-2018 and follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), an obsessed fan of the world’s biggest pop star who sets off on an unexpected cross-country journey.

“[‘Girl, Bye’] is probably one of the wildest episodes,” Nabers told ET, which has reported that it includes a subtle jab at former President Donald Trump. “I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

Regarding Malia Obama, she said, “I’m really excited for everyone to get to know [Obama’s] work, and the work of the [other] writers on the show.”

“Swarm” also stars Chlöe Bailey as Dre’s sister, Marissa and Damson Idris as Marissa’s boyfriend, Khalid. Both stars went viral over the weekend for a graphic sex scene in the series. Bailey’s fans on social media gave the explicit visual mixed reactions. It also sparked a debate about colorism in Hollywood, TMZ reports.

One Twitter user said Bailey has been “making terrible decisions lately,” including her collaboration with Chris Brown on a new single released last month.

“Swarm” is currently streaming on Prime Video.

