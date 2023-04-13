Rick Ross buys Meek Mill’s former Atlanta home

The rapper and business mogul bought the eight-bedroom mansion from his Maybach Music Group signee for $4.2 million in cash.

Rick Ross has bought a new mansion that another star rapper — Meek Mill — previously owned. He paid more than $4 million for it.

According to luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly, Ross purchased the Atlanta property for $4.2 million in cash. In addition to eight bedrooms, the mansion has various amenities, including a movie theater, outdoor pool, tennis court, sauna, jacuzzi, playground, double garages and nine bathrooms.

According to WSB-TV, Mills stated that he never lived in the mansion and he even posted on Instagram to speed up the sale. It is located in the Buckhead neighborhood.

Rick Ross appears onstage during pre-race ceremonies before the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 on July 10, 2022 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the mansion is not Ross’ only Atlanta-area property. The “Blowing Money Fast” rapper also owns land in Fayette County where he keeps buffalo. The animals once caused a stir when some escaped and damaged a neighbor’s yard.

Ross built much of his fortune beyond his multi-platinum rap career. He has made several investments in businesses, such as Rap Snacks, Checkers and Luc Belaire, according to Complex.

Mill is signed to Ross’ record label, Maybach Music Group. The label released all five of Mill’s studio albums, including his gold-certified debut, “Dreams and Nightmares” and platinum-certified albums, “Dreams Worth More than Money” and “Championship.”

The two rappers have collaborated on several songs over the years, including 2011’s “Ima Boss,” 2011’s “Ambition” with Wale and 2018’s “What’s Free” featuring Jay-Z.

TheGrio music writer Matthew Allen contributed to this article.

