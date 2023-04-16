Teen athletes pass away after prom-night car accident

Samuel Brown, 18, and Madison Sims, 17, died in a car crash early Saturday morning after attending an Alabama high school’s prom dance together.

Two Alabama teenagers died in a car crash early Saturday morning after attending a local high school’s prom dance together.

Samuel Brown, 18, and Madison Sims, 17, were reportedly traveling in a 2022 Tesla that collided with a semi-truck around 1:50 a.m. near Interstate 20/59 and Skyland Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa, AL.com reported.

(Adobe Stock)

According to Tuscaloosa police, Sims, who was driving, and Brown, who was in the front passenger seat, were traveling with two other teenagers in the vehicle prior to the wreck.

Following the crash, the truck’s trailer reportedly landed on top of the Tesla, pinning the four teens inside and killing Brown and Sims, per AL.com.

The other two teens, one identified as an 18-year-old girl from Montgomery and a 17-year-old girl from Marion, were both transported to local hospitals with injuries, according to the report.

The 17-year-old, whose injuries were reportedly minor, was described as in good condition on Saturday morning, according to police.

The 18-year-old reportedly sustained more serious injuries and no update on her condition was disclosed.

The report additionally did not specify the health condition of the semi truck’s driver or other passengers following the crash.

Brown and Sims were both student-athletes at their respective schools. Brown played football at R.C. Hatch High School in Uniontown and Sims was a track athlete at Bryant High School in Cottondale, according to AL.com.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Samuel Brown and Madison Sims,” reads a Facebook post from the Perry County school district. “We extend our most sincere condolences to the Brown and Sims family. No further details are available, and we ask the community to please respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time.”

The school district’s Facebook post added that grief counselors would be available to students and faculty next week.

“We ask that you please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate the days ahead together,” the post concluded.

