This Earth Day, shop sustainable Black-owned and founded brands

This Earth Day, don't just talk about being kinder to the Earth — be about it by adding a sustainable focus to your shopping list.

It’s Earth Day, and sustainability and global warming are at the forefront of many minds—or they should be. With climate change of increasing concern, growing numbers of folks have been making strides to reduce their impact on the environment. Whether using reusable bags or paper straws, people are trying to do their part and combat climate change.

In recent years, there has also been an increased push for companies to lower their carbon footprints, as well. Many Black founders and entrepreneurs have answered that call, creating companies with sustainability as one of the main pillars. Here are seven eco-friendly brands to keep on your shopping list this Earth Day and beyond.

Oak & Acorn – Only For the Rebelles is a sustainable denim-focused brand based in Harlem, N.Y. Founder and designer Miko Underwood created a company that wonderfully combines eco-fabrics, historical storytelling, and social impact with fashion. With sustainability at the forefront, each product is made from eco-fibers, recycled denim, natural indigo artisan textiles, and deadstock fabrics, making it the ideal brand for all denim lovers and “rebelles” this and every season.

Founded in 2013 by Fifteen Percent Pledge creator Aurora James, shoe and accessories brand Brother Vellies launched with the goal of sustaining artisanal jobs and keeping alive African traditions. Using traditional design practices and techniques, the company creates made-to-order pieces from across the globe that will last a lifetime. This is the perfect place to order a one-of-a-kind sustainable gift for someone special.

Melodie Davis Bundrage’s inspiration to create LUV + CO came from battling her skin and research she conducted for her dissertation on how certain cosmetics are linked to health disparities in women of color. The vegan makeup brand offers a variety of vibrant colors and pigmented shades to celebrate unconditional beauty in every skin tone. LUV + CO products are PETA-certified, cruelty-free, and perfect for gifting any makeup lover.

Fanm Djanm, Haitian Kreyol for “strong woman,” is the brand every woman needs in her wardrobe. Founded in 2014 by Paola Mathé, the company started as a collection of eight head wraps and has since grown into a sustainable lifestyle brand. The company focuses on empowering women and the community to live boldly through dynamic fabrics, hand-sewn pieces, and cultural musings. The Austin, Texas-based company strives to make women comfortable in their skin and achieve their wildest dreams.

The House of LR&C is redefining the fashion industry and making retail accessible to all. Aiming to make fashion more inclusive, community-led, and sustainable, superstar couple Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for fashion with the retail expertise of mentor and friend Christine Day to launch the company in 2020. Together, they created a marketplace of brands committed to weaving sustainability into the company’s DNA by abiding by their core values: love, respect, and care — LR&C.

If you are looking for a sustainable natural haircare brand that moisturizes and strengthens all hair types, look no further than Strands of Faith. This haircare brand’s products are effective yet free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, and paraffins to create strong strains of hair. Through their nontoxic products, the faith-based company aims to encourage both men and women to love who they are and embrace their natural textures.

HunnyBunny Boutique specializes in all-natural bath and beauty products that will leave your skin feeling smooth and nourished. Young co-owners Nya and Zuri Byers combine food-based items and healthy ingredients to create products that do not harm skin. The majority of the ingredients used in the products can be found in the kitchen, resulting in a trustworthy product that is good for everyone. From their home to yours, shop HunnyBunny Boutique for all of your sustainable skincare needs.

Made with solid bamboo, natural wood fiber composite, and recycled plastic, these wireless earbuds are built to deliver the “Marley Signature Sound” — yes, that Marley. Designed to withstand active lifestyles, these earbuds are the perfect gift for music lovers and workout enthusiasts this spring and summer.

With a focus on “ethical fashion,” Love Dot aims to bring style lovers apparel and accessories from across the globe, working with skilled artisans, sustainably sourced materials, and time-honored techniques. From wax-printed day dresses to gifts for him, Love Dot also offers its Traceable line, seven eco-friendly, Africa-based jewelry brands.

