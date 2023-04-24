Meghan Markle squashes rumors of a post-Oprah letter to King Charles

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly “going about her life in the present.”

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has responded to recent reports about her communication with King Charles III. This follows a recent article in The Telegraph revealing new details about Prince Harry and Markle’s strained relationship with the royal family.

Ashley Hansen, the global press secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stated that claims of Meghan skipping King Charles’ coronation over this issue are “ridiculous.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 in London.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” said Hansen according to Harper’s Bazaar. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.”

According to The Telegraph, the Duchess allegedly wrote a letter in response to correspondence from then-Prince Charles in which he expressed sadness about tension within the family. This came after Prince Harry and Markle’s explosive televised interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 during which she revealed that a member of the royal family had speculated about the complexion of her unborn child and wondered how dark the child would be.

This incident was also detailed in Prince Harry’s autobiography and the couple’s Netflix documentary series in which Harry accused certain family members of “unconscious bias” that blinded them to challenges he and Markle faced leading up to their departure from the royal family.

Markle reportedly wrote to her father-in-law that she never intended to accuse the royal family member of racism during the Oprah Winfrey interview but wanted to discuss unconscious bias. The letter named the individual who speculated about Archie’s skin tone, but both Charles and Markle agreed that the remark had been an innocent observation.

“We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating,” said Hansen.

Neither Markle nor her children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — will join Prince Harry at the coronation, a development that both Buckingham Palace and an Archewell spokesperson recently confirmed to BAZAAR.com.

Archie’s fourth birthday, which is the same date as the coronation, will be celebrated at home in Montecito, California with a “low-key” party, a source told PEOPLE.

