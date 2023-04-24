Zendaya makes surprise appearance, performance at Coachella

The Emmy Award winner sang two songs during Labrinth's Saturday set at Coachella's second weekend.

Loading the player...

Zendaya made a surprise appearance on Saturday at Coachella. She showed up during Labrinth’s set on the festival’s second and last weekend.

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star performed in a pink dress over a white tank top with Black thigh-high boots, according to People. She took to the stage and sang two songs, “I’m Tired” and “All for Us.” Both songs are from her hit HBO series “Euphoria.”

It was the first time in seven years that Zendaya performed live as a singer.

Zendaya (right) performs with Labrinth during the “2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival” on April 22, 2023, at the Mojave Tent in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)

After her Coachella cameo, she took to social media to thank British musical artist Labrinth via an Instagram story. “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” Zendaya wrote. She also thanked the singer for giving her “the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again.”

Zendaya expressed her thanks in greater detail later on with a video message, once again showing appreciation to Labrinth, but also speaking about how it felt performing music again after such a long hiatus.

“Thank you to Lab for inviting me and making all this happen so last minute,” Zendaya said. “I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life, as soon as I turned the corner, I couldn’t hear anything but you guys. I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what I sounded like, but I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna have fun.’ It was so special, and everyone was singing along, and it was so cool.”

While Zendaya has made her acting career a priority, she used “Euphoria” as a forum for music as well. She has received five Emmy Award nominations for the show in both acting and music categories.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!