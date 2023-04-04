Zendaya, with simple gesture, squashes Roach feud rumors

In an Instagram video from the red carpet, the "Euphoria" actress straightens celebrity stylist Law Roach's Bulgari snake necklace.

Loading the player...

Zendaya and celebrity stylist Law Roach reunited over the weekend for their first red-carpet appearance since last month when rumors of a feud began, PEOPLE reports.

The pair attend the April 1 opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India each wearing stunning pieces from Indian designer Rahul Mishra. On Sunday, Roach posted a video of the two of them on Instagram posing together on the red carpet. In the clip, Zendaya notices his Bulgari snake necklace is crooked and fixes it.

“I love you so much,” Roach appears to say to the actress. “I love you, too,” Zendaya responds.

(L-R) Zendaya, Law Roach and Naomi Campbell sit front row on Oct. 2, 2022 at the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

On supporter commented, “I love how she is supporting you through this difficult time in your life. Loyalty and kindness is rare in Hollywood. She’s got you back.”

Roach captioned a separate Instagram post from the gala, writing, “It was such an honor to be invited by the Ambani Family to celebrate the opening of @nmacc.india.”

He pointedly says he “took my main girl to Mumbai!” — referring to Zendaya, and describing the trip as an “incredible experience.”

The moment on the red carpet came after the“Euphoria” star and her longtime stylist recently made headlines over a video that led to speculation that they were feuding.

In the video clip, Zendaya enters Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show and takes the last seat on the front row. When Roach appears in front of her, Zendaya motions him to take a seat behind her in the second row. Some thought this was “shady” on her part, fueling speculation that this caused the pair to fall out.

Roach later announced his retirement in a since-deleted Instagram post and later shut down rumors about tension between the two, The Cut reports. In a series of tweets he posted last month, Roach said he and Zendaya are “forever.”

“She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” he tweeted,

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, “HighLow with EmRata,” he revealed that he did not give Zendaya any warning about his early retirement. “She called and said, ‘Girl, I thought we’d make big decisions together’,” Roach recalled, adding that Zendaya even offered to send him on a vacation, presumably for a mental health break.

“So we had that talk, Roach told Ratajkowsk of the conversation he had with Zendaya about his unhappiness and his grief over the death of a family member. “And she was like, ‘whatever you need, whatever you need.’ But the internet is cruel. It’s really cruel.”

