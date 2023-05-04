Kevin Hart offers support to ailing Jamie Foxx

Hart says Foxx has shown a "lot of progression" since his hospitalization in April.

Kevin Hart sent some love and well-wishes to fellow comic Jamie Foxx. Hart said Foxx has shown a “lot of progression” since his hospitalization last month.

During an appearance Tuesday on Jake Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Hart commented on Foxx’s health. “I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt.”

Hart said he’s heard that Foxx is doing better but does not know much beyond that. “I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better.”

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European premiere on Feb. 15, 2023 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx disclosed the Academy Award-winning actor’s hospitalization on April 12. She said her father was recovering after a “medical complication.” Details of Foxx’s condition are still unknown at this time.

Hart stated that Foxx is a “needed” and “necessary” member of the entertainment community and that the public well-wishes and prayers continue to help speed Foxx’s recovery. Foxx feels the love from the public and he hopes that it continues as he recovers, Hart added.

Foxx, who was filming the Netflix action comedy, “Back in Action,” at the time of his hospitalization, broke his silence on Wednesday for the first time since his health scare, posting a message to fans on Instagram.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

