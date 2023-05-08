Can Da Brat catch a break?

Rapper Da Brat faced backlash for a bold maternity look — and the reveal that the sperm donor she and wife Jesseca Dupart chose isn’t Black.

Da Brat was in the hot seat this weekend.

The rapper and reality TV star, who announced in February that she was pregnant with her first child with wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, ventured into modern maternity style for her performance at the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend — to mixed reviews.

For the performance, Da Brat repped her home city of Chicago, wearing a Bulls short set with a cutout in the jersey exposing her pronounced baby bump.

Da Brat performs onstage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

“Today in Vegas 😊😊😊 #loversandfriends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ [BEAUTIFUL] and our BABY BOY performed today ❤️,” Dupart wrote in an Instagram post of a picture of Da Brat during her performance.

Despite the growing trend of bold maternity fashion that puts the baby bump on full display, social media had plenty to say in the post’s comments.

“Um I love the Brat since childhood but this right here is giving me anxiety and never mind 🫤🤔🤨🧐😫😂😂,” wrote one user.

Another just posed a simple question, “But why that outfit?.”

While some shared criticism, scrutiny, and earnest concern for her well-being while performing, others celebrated the look and defended the expectant mother.

“Y’all didn’t tell Cardi B to sit down So leave her alone Chicago represent 60644🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote one Instagram user.

One commenter even lauded Da Brat’s look, saying, “Man, you need to sell them jerseys that’s gonna be a trend.🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Others noted that the 49-year-old has always been unique in her style, and how the look riffed on a maternity version of her signature oversized jerseys. For some, her look was on trend with looks other pregnant stars in her industry have donned, including Cardi B and Rihanna.

Unfortunately, the baby bump jersey wasn’t the only source of intense debate surrounding Da Brat over the weekend, as many were also reacting to last week’s news she and Dupart chose a white sperm donor over a Black one. In an interview with The Root touting the third season of their reality show “Brat Loves Judy,” Da Brat claimed that out of a list of 30 donor matches who met the couple’s criteria, there was only one Black man who “looked like Jiminy Cricket.”

As criticism began to mount in response to the comment, Dupart offered an explanation that highlighted some of the challenges of seeking out a sperm donor while Black.

“Black men make up less than 5% of the donation pool,” she said in the comments section of a Baller Alert post discussing the news.

She’s not wrong; the Washington Post recently reported there’s a “severe shortage in Black sperm donors,” comprising less than 2% at cryobanks.

Dupart stressed that she and Da Brat initially wanted a Black child and a Black donor above all else. However, between Da Brat’s age and medical history, including diseases and conditions she’s a carrier for, they had a narrow window of time and an even smaller pool to work with to find a donor match.

“We actually waited a few weeks to see if the pool increased,” she said. “But unfortunately, with the time frame we had to choose within 6-8 weeks and there was no more new [Black] donors that fit within the perfect fit with my genetic testing.”

She concluded the comment by adding, “Hopefully this HEADLINE that people are running with will EDUCATE more people that there’s a HUGE gap in the sperm pool.”

