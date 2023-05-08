Simone Biles’ Mexico destination wedding to Jonathan Owens started in the DMs

Simone Biles wed Jonathan Owens over the weekend at their official wedding in Cabo San Lucas — and the bride had her DMs to thank.

Simone Biles’ newest win is proof of the power of the DMs.

Over the weekend, the Olympic gymnast married NFL player Jonathan Owens in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Biles wore a Galia Lahav custom dress for the ceremony. From the groom to the gown, it was apparently all thanks to her DMs.

It was a destination wedding with 140 guests during which Biles wore four different dresses, People reported. She shared footage of her dress fitting with Lahav on the Vogue Weddings Instagram page. A smiling Biles says, “I found my husband in the DMs. I found my dress in the DMs … Jesus!”

She also explains that she chose Lahav because the designer, known for sheer embroidered and beaded mermaid gowns, is “definitely” her style.

“When I started dress shopping, I was like, if I get married, it has to be a Galia Lahav,” Biles says in the Instagram video. “Once I looked at the dresses, I was like, this is definitely my style. I like the sheer. I like how it fits. And then the little pearl details. Like I love the pearls. If there’s something else I wanted at my wedding, it’s flowers and pearls.”

Despite her petite stature, Biles says the full-length ball gown is “perfect.” She opted for a gown with a high leg slit, which she says added some length to her body. “I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel,” Biles says, posing in Lahav’s atelier. “Luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world.”

Leading up to her big wedding weekend, Biles kept fans updated via social media. Last month, the couple officially tied the knot at the courthouse ahead of the Mexican festivities, theGrio previously reported. “We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding.”

Biles noted that during the courthouse nuptials, she was so unexpectedly emotional that she was concerned about how she would fare on the actual day. “[I don’t know] how I’m supposed to get through it,” she said. “I was so teary [and] choked up at the courthouse ceremony [and] it was just basic vows.”

Based on a picture that People obtained showing the couple in wedding garb embracing and surrounded by clouds of white flowers, it’s safe to say she managed.

