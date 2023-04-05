Simone Biles is on ‘Cloud 9’ ahead of her upcoming nuptials

The Olympic gold medalist and bride-to-be shared scenes from her “Cloud 9” themed wedding shower.

Simone Biles is on “Cloud 9,” in Texas ahead of her wedding later this year.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens with a glamorous “Cloud 9” themed wedding shower in Houston. In photos both obtained by People magazine and posted to the gymnast’s Instagram, the bride-to-be poses with friends and family who were all dressed on theme.

To pull off the theme, the party featured dreamy white balloons in cloud formations floating around cocktail tables and a cocktail bar, Champagne flutes topped off with little white clouds, and a cream-colored cake. Biles kept up the theme with her dress code. With her hair and makeup by the Houston-based stylist Jazmine Johnson, she wore a white sequined halter gown with strappy white sandals, while her guests and bridal party wore different shades of blue.

According to People, Biles’ bridesmaids include at least her sister, Adria Biles, Steph Magellan, Kayla Simone, Rachel Moore and Rebecca Delaney.

“The best girls, my day 1’s 💙can’t wait to get married with y’all by my side,” Biles wrote in the caption of a stand-alone Instagram post from the party with her bridesmaids.

The whole day reportedly left Biles feeling “so loved” and “blessed,” which she noted in the caption of a carousel post from the party to Instagram.

Since announcing her engagement to Owens in February 2022 after dating for two years, Biles has shared several updates via social media, including taking fans behind the scenes of her bachelorette party in Belize. Clever themes have been a trend for Biles; her bachelorette party had a “Bach and Boujee” theme.

“We had a TIME!!!!!!! It was truly unbelizeable,” she said of the bash in an Instagram caption.

While Biles nor Owens have publicly said when they plan to wed, she recently told People she already has her dresses, the venue for the big day, and will be tying the knot at some point later this year.

