Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens gearing up for destination wedding

Simone Biles is officially married, but the wedding is still a few weeks off.

Over the weekend, pictures of Biles and Jonathan Owens tying the knot in lowkey wedding garb flooded our timelines. The pair were all smiles as they posed with Champagne.

“I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍,” Biles captioned an Instagram carousel of the union made official at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, on Saturday.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens attend a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on Dec. 28, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Owens posted more intimate behind-the-scenes from the day with the caption, “My person, forever ❤️💍#TheOwens #ItsOfficial.”

Later, Biles reportedly told fans during a Q&A session on Instagram that a destination wedding is still in the works for the couple.

“We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” the Olympic gold medalist explained.

Biles divulged more details to fans, including the champagne, gold, and white color scheme, that there are eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, roughly 140 guests, and that because of the destination wedding, the bride and groom intend to have a “mini-moon.”

“Idk how I’m supposed to get through it,” she said. “I was so teary [and] choked up at the courthouse ceremony [and] it was just basic vows.”

She did make one thing clear: her plans to “get through it” in style. Biles clued fans into the fact that she’ll wear four different gowns during her destination nuptials.

“Kind of dramatic but you only have a wedding once,” she said.

Biles and Owens announced their engagement after dating for two years last February. Since then, Biles has kept fans abreast of all things wedding with plenty of updates via social media.

Earlier this month, the gymnast shared her “Cloud 9”-themed bridal shower, which featured loved ones dressed in blue, life-size cloud formations and cloud-topped Champagne flutes.

The day left Biles feeling “so loved” and “blessed,” which she noted in an Instagram caption about the event.

Before then, Biles took fans behind the scenes of her “Bach an Boujee”-themed bachelorette party in Belize. “We had a TIME!!!!!!! It was truly unbelizeable,” she said of the bash in an Instagram caption.

Whether she chooses to share the big day with the world or not, we hope she has a grand time.

