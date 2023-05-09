Five-year-old girl injured in shooting at Georgia dance studio needs prosthetic eye

Ne'vaeh Brown and a 14-year-old girl who was struck in the arm were inside the Athens studio when bullets from the parking lot flew through the windows.

A 5-year-old girl injured in a shooting at a dance studio in Georgia will likely have a prosthetic eye for the rest of her life.

Ne’vaeh Brown is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday after bullets that were fired on April 26 in the parking lot of an Athens dancing studio came through windows. One hit her, permanently damaging her eye. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a 14-year-old girl was struck in the arm. Athens-Clarke County police said gunshot projectiles injured the girls.

Five-year-old Ne’vaeh Brown is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday after a bullet projectile hit her, permanently damaging her eye. (Photo Credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/11Alive News)

“Y’all outside arguing over what? Something that could’ve been resolved,” said Ne’vaeh’s mother, Brittanie Wright, according to The AJC. “You could’ve walked away or anything, but y’all decided to pull out the guns, something that’s deadly. And the fact that you didn’t even hit the other person that you’re arguing with, and y’all hit two innocent kids.”

Gwinnett County police and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force detained Atlanta resident Rasheed Scott, who is in the Clarke County jail facing charges of aggravated assault and having a firearm while committing a crime.

Wright stated in a GoFundMe effort that despite many procedures her daughter has already undergone, doctors could not save Ne’vaeh’s eye. The money raised will go toward long-term care, counseling and medical expenditures, including the cost of a prosthetic eye.

After the eye removal surgery on Thursday, there will be a two-month wait before the prosthetic can be attached.

“The fact that now she has to live with one eye and not being able to see … is crazy,” said Wright, The AJC reported. “She’s going to be traumatized from this all her life.”

