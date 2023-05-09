Red carpet recap: Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ worldwide premiere

Halle Bailey was once again on theme for the worldwide premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
The oceanic blue carpet for the debut of Disney’s highly anticipated live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” took over Hollywood Boulevard Monday night. Following the theme, the star-studded carpet was awash with blues, corals, metallics, and plenty of under-the-sea-inspired styles.
Bailey, who stars in the film as mermaid Ariel, arrived giving modern sea princess energy with long red locs and a custom metallic Valdrin Sahiti gown that, according to Page Six, was designed to resemble a splashing wave. Bailey told Deadline the entire evening had her feeling “grateful.”
Reflecting on the impact of playing such a legendary Disney princess, Bailey told the outlet, “It means the world to me. This moment especially for all the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves. I am just honored to be a part of this and be one of the princesses.”
Bailey added that she’s excited to join the legacy of Brandy, who brought Cinderella to life in a live-action rendition of the classic with Whitney Houston, and Anika Rose, who voiced Princess Tiana in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.”
“I’m just grateful,” she said.
The cast was joined on the red carpet by a handful of familiar faces in Black Hollywood, including Bailey’s older sister, Chloe, co-star Daveed Diggs, Kelly Rowland, rapper Offset and his daughters, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and her daughter, Tia and Tamera Mowry, and more. Alongside the on-theme looks, there were also plenty of emotions.
In an interview with Access Hollywood, Chloe revealed younger sister Halle Bailey had been nervous ahead of the premiere, and the two had spent the day praying together on FaceTime. Chloe became emotional when the interviewer handed her the Ariel Barbie doll modeled in Halle’s likeness, sharing that the doll made her reminisce about the two playing with Barbies as little kids.
“It’s the physical representation of dreams coming true,” she said, fighting back tears.
“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters May 26; in the meantime, we have rounded up our favorite looks from the premiere in the gallery below.
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Kelly Rowland attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Marsai Martin attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Nia Sioux attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Rachel Lindsay attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Sienna King attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Lauren Speed-Hamilton attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
(L-R) Tamera Mowry, Ariah Talea Housley, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict, and Tia Mowry attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Chloe Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Anika Noni Rose attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Drea Okeke attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Antonio Neville attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
(L-R) Kulture Kiari Cephus, Offset, and Kalea Marie Cephus attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Marcus Scribner attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Jackie Aina attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Ryan Destiny attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Markell Washington attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Kheris Rogers attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Noma Dumezweni attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Maya Browne attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
DJ Kiss attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Andre Swilley attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Jasmine Thomas attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Charles Brockman III attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Mirabelle Lee and Anais Lee attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Trevor Jackson attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Tahani Anderson attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Nicque Marina attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
James Henry attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Kenya Moore and Brooklyn Doris Daly attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Yvette Nicole Brown attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Eric Benét attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Monica Mamudo attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Amanda Castrillo attends the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Lisa Price and Husband Gordon Price attend the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Merle Dandridge attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Skai Jackson attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Shanice and Imani Shekinah Knox attend the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
DDG (R) attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
World Premiere Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" – Arrivals
Kyla Pratt attends the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
(L-R) Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Alan Menken attend the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Displays and signage are seen during the World Premiere of Disney’s live-action feature “The Little Mermaid” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on May 08, 2023. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)
World Premiere Of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” – Arrivals
Kelly Rowland attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on May 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.