Former NBA star Dennis Rodman’s son follows Bronny James to USC

DJ Rodman made the announcement on Instagram, three days after LeBron James’ son also committed to the USC Trojans.

The star athlete son of NBA icon Dennis Rodman intends to transfer from Washington State to USC to compete in his last collegiate season. The move will allow him to play near his Newport Beach hometown, ESPN reports.

DJ Rodman, 22, made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram, three days after Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, also committed to the USC Trojans, Basketball Insiders reports.

“All these ups and downs, lefts and rights led me to Fight On✌️#committed #gotrojans,” DJ Rodman captioned an edited Instagram image of him wearing a Trojan jersey.

(Left to right) DJ Rodman #11 puts pressure on Justin Webster #2 (UNLV Rebels) with an assist from Washington State Cougars teammate Justin Powell #24 on Dec. 10, 2022 in the second half of their game during The Clash at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Rebels defeated the Cougars 74–70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Several of young Rodman’s followers reacted to the news that the USC Trojans are welcoming Bronny James and DJ Rodman to the team for their 2023 season.

“This usc squad is about to go crazy,” commented Instagram user @jgarcia18232022, while @chaitanyadadhwal said DJ Rodman is “Forming that NCAA super team with Bronny.”

Wrote user @braxtonwilliamson07, “I can’t wait to see what Lebron’s son and Dennis’ son on the same team bring to the team next season.”

According to ESPN, DJ Rodman becomes a fifth-year senior in California because an NCAA rule grants him an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his senior season as a Cougar, the 6-foot-6-inch forward averaged 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 41.3% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, per People.

Bronny James committed to USC straight out of high school, according to CBS Sports. Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James said he is “super proud” of his son’s collegiate journey, which is a major milestone for their family.

“For me personally, it’s even more special to me because it’s the first time someone [in] out of my family [is going] to go to college. Obviously, I didn’t go to college,” said the elder James to reporters after the Lakers’ Game 3 NBA playoff win on Sunday, according to People.

Lebron James added that he is “super duper excited” and “super emotional” about his son pursuing higher education. “It’s just a proud moment.”

