Courtney B. Vance series ’61st Street’ moves to The CW

The first two seasons of the legal drama were shot simultaneously, with the first airing on AMC in 2022.

“61st Street” is moving to The CW after getting canceled following one season at AMC.

The Courtney B. Vance-led series will live to see another day, with the first and second seasons airing on the CW.

The legal drama, which also stars Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis, premiered last year on AMC. As theGrio previously reported, the series is set in Chicago, centering on the “dark heart” of the Chicago criminal justice system “as police and prosecutors investigate a deadly drug bust that threatens to unravel the police department’s code of silence.”

Courtney B. Vance attends Oscar Wilde Awards 2023 at Bad Robot on March 9, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance)

While only the first season aired on the channel, both seasons were shot together, as AMC initially ordered a two-season pickup, per Deadline. According to the site, AMC canceled the series due to the company’s “cost-cutting drive” earlier this year.

With its new home at The CW, fans will finally get to see the series’ second season, a result Vance himself is “thrilled” about. Deadline reported Vance released a statement that said, “There was a lot of love and hard work that went into making ’61st Street’. I’m thrilled that The CW has enthusiastically given all 16 episodes of ’61st Street’ a network home.”

“With The CW, I’m confident that we will engage a universe of viewers who will celebrate the series with us,” he continued. “My cast, crew and I can’t wait!”

Mark O’Brien, Holt McCallany, Tosin Cole, Andrene Ward-Hammond and Bentley Green join Ellis and Vance in the cast.

The series’ first season airs on The CW this fall, with the anticipated second season airing in 2024.

