Lizzo calls her ‘The Simpsons’ debut a ‘dream come true’

The "Truth Hurts" singer appeared as herself on the latest episode of the animated series alongside Homer, Bart, and Lisa Simpson.

Loading the player...

Lizzo just got “The Simpsons” treatment.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter appeared on Sunday night’s episode of the beloved animated sitcom, playing herself in a scene with iconic characters like Homer, Bart, and Lisa Simpson.

Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The “About Damn Time” singer took to Instagram to celebrate her appearance on the show, calling it a “dream come true” in a caption underneath her scene, as People Magazine reported. In the clip, Lizzo plays herself alongside Homer as they record voice-over work for an animated project.

The scene calls for Lizzo to slap Homer. While she’s uncomfortable hitting him, Bart isn’t, and starts to slap his dad in rhythm. That leads Lizzo to whip out her signature flute, “Sasha Flute” and play along to the beat while Homer’s daughter Lisa plays the saxophone.

She wrote in the caption, “Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list! Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖.” She also added that in addition to appearing with “Sasha Flute,” she also is wearing her shapewear brand, Yitty, in the clip.

This is not the first time Lizzo has revealed that she enjoys “The Simpsons,” as People Magazine reported. The singer wore a Marge Simpson costume last Halloween, complete with bright yellow painted skin and a towering blue wig.

The singer is currently on the third leg of her popular “Special’ world tour, in support of the album of the same name. Check out her official site here.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!