Kenya Moore feeling “a lot of chemistry” with new love interest

Rumors began circulating in January about the former Miss USA dating again following her separation from Marc Daly.

Kenya Moore recently opened up about her new relationship after splitting from businessman Marc Daly.

During the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Moore, 52, discussed dating Israeli entrepreneur Roi Shlomo, People reports. Moore’s friend, Akilah Murib Coleman, described the former Miss USA as “so happy” over the past few months.

“I think some of that has to do with, you know, a certain gentleman,” said Moore.

Kenya Moore attends Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta at The Goat Farm on February 02, 2019, in Atlanta (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Shlomo is the founder of the superfood cafe Kale Me Crazy, which has an estimated revenue of $13.4 million, according to The UK Sun. He also founded Turks & Caicos’ Aziza Restaurant & Lounge and ATL’s Kanvas Event Space. “RHOA” fans met him on the new season of the hit Bravo series, and Moore’s gal pals apparently approve of him.

Shlomo founded the frozen yogurt chain Yogli Mogli, but sold the company in 2014, according to The Sun. The millionaire entrepreneur has a knack for paying it forward. Shlomo told Best Self Atlanta that his family raised him “to give back.”

“Even when I was young, my parents and I would volunteer and donate food and time in Israel. It was and continues to be a source of joy,” Shlomo added.

According to Moore, Ne-Yo’s ex-wife Monyetta Shaw “introduced” her to Shlomo last year, People reports.

“He’s the CEO and founder of Kale Me Crazy, and I am, like, kinda crazy about him,” Moore said during a confessional on “RHOA,” People reports. “I mean, you know: Tall. Handsome. Kind. Funny.”

Rumors began circulating in January that Kenya was dating following her pending divorce from Daly. She pulled the plug on their nearly four-year marriage in 2021, theGrio reported. At the time, Moore said her marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The ex-couple shares a 4-year-old daughter.

During Sunday’s “RHOA” episode, Murib Coleman, who is married to NFL running back Tevin Coleman, said if things sour with Shlomo, she will help Moore line up new potential love interests.

“Are you gonna take me to some football games?” asked Moore, to which Murib responded, “Girl, yes.”

Moore told Shereé Whitfield that she and Shlomo have “a lot of chemistry.”

“I just feel more alive,” Moore shared.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

