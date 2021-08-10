Kenya Moore files for divorce from husband; Daly wants her to pay up

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore, 50, filed documents to dissolve her marriage in a Fulton County, Georgia court.

In news that is not a surprise for any fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise, Kenya Moore has filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Marc Daly.

The 50-year-old reality star filed documents to dissolve her marriage in a Fulton County, Georgia court in May, according to a representative confirmed with People magazine.

Moore stated that her marriage is “irretrievably broken” and can not be reconciled.

Kenya Moore with her soon to be ex, Marc Daly (Getty Images)

RadarOnline obtained a copy of the filing where it states that Moore is requesting sole physical and legal custody of the couple’s daughter, Brooklyn. In the filing, Moore’s attorney wrote, “To date, there are various issues impacting the care, safety, and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed at least on a ‘Temporary’ basis. Without assistance and direction for this Honorable Court, it is our belief that the un-resolved matters as to the minor child will continue, and could become irreparable.”

Moore is also asking for an equitable division of their assets. The filing states, “the parties have acquired other joint personal property as a result of their marriage by way of gifts or joint purchases which must be equitably divided as well as marital debt which must be equitably divided.”

However, Daly is asking for joint legal custody of Brooklyn while giving physical custody to her mother. He is asking for the court to award him his “separate real and personal property.”

He also wants an “equitable division of the parties’ martial residence,” the couple’s home in Atlanta, and is demanding that Moore pay his legal fees.

These may be the last details to emerge from the case as Moore’s attorneys have asked for the case to be sealed, writing, “The Petitioner is a high-profile individual who has a vested and heightened interest in keeping her private life from becoming public. Due to her public persona, the Petitioner’s life, safety, and privacy interests are generally the subject of media outlets and as such.”

Kenya Moore with soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly and their daughter, Brooklyn. (Photo: Instagram/Kenya Moore)

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly married in 2017. The New York entrepreneur stayed under the radar for most of the marriage despite Moore’s high profile as a cast member of RHOA by living primarily in New York City where he owns several restaurants.

As theGrio previously reported, Daly announced that he and Moore had separated back in January. “After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” he said in a statement. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

At the time, Daly noted that his primary focus at SoCo, his Brooklyn eatery-bar, will be “helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a ‘Community Hub,’” stated Daly, “where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum.”

During the last season of RHOA, Moore opened up about the dissolving of the marriage. “We’ve been separated well over 10 months, and I have Brooklyn with me 100-percent of the time, and I feel like I need to have custody issues settled before I actually file for divorce,” she said at the time.

