Al Roker enjoys walk before knee replacement surgery

The Emmy-winning weatherman underwent surgery on May 9 and will spend several weeks away from "Today."

Beloved meteorologist Al Roker will miss the “Today” show for several weeks as he recovers from another major operation, People reports.

Roker, 68, posted a video to Instagram on May 6 of him walking in New York City’s Central Park. In the clip, he talks about his upcoming knee replacement surgery and how difficult walking has become.

Honoree Al Roker attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame gala May 3 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. He had knee replacement surgery six days later and will be taking time off from his “Today” duties. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“It’s a replacement of a replacement so I am kind of limping through,” said Roker in the clip.

In the caption, the Emmy-winning weatherman said he’s taking significant time away from the “Today” show to recover from a total left knee replacement. According to People, Roker underwent surgery on May 9.

“This is probably my last walk of any significance before the knee, but it was just such a gorgeous day I had to get out and enjoy it,” Roker said in the video.

Several fans and followers expressed well wishes in the comments, with some even sharing their personal experiences with knee replacement surgery.

Instagram user @jofrosty66 wrote, “Best wishes for a speedy recovery! ❤️ My husband’s second knee replacement was a breeze… it was a new procedure! The first was more painful and took a while to recover from. The second…he literally walked that day…no walker needed. Cane for stability. Hope that’s the one you’re getting! Take care of yourself!”

Another follower, @oldmanhiker, commented, “I’ve had both knees replaced and I have my life back. Backpacking and mountaineering pain free in my 60’s. Have a whole series of videos on my recovery. You got this!”

IG user @psychgalmom added, “You are liquid sunshine, Al! Wishing you a successful surgery and a speedy recovery!”

Roker previously underwent knee replacement surgery in 2016, according to People. He was last absent from the “Today” show late last year after being hospitalized twice for blood clots in his leg and lungs, theGrio reported.

Following a two-month hiatus, Roker returned to the daytime news program on Jan. 6, People reports.

Roker later revealed he had a seven-hour surgery to “correct a bunch of internal stuff.”

“I had blood clots, which they think came up after I had COVID in September,” Roker said on “Today,” People reports.

Roker also noted that he lost half of his blood because he had “this internal bleeding going on.” The surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center included resectioning of his colon, removal of his gallbladder, and a procedure on part of his small intestine, according to People.

“I went in for one operation, I got four free,” he joked on “Today.”

