Chanel Iman reveals she’s having another baby girl

Model Chanel Iman and her boyfriend, New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux, shared the news with a sweet family photo shoot.

Chanel Iman will be a “girl mom” three times over.

Just one week after the model revealed she is expecting her third child, her first with her boyfriend, New England Patriots player Davon Godchaux, Iman revealed she’s having another baby girl in a photo shoot with her two daughters posted to Instagram.

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2022, in Paris. The model, a mother of two daughters, is expecting a third with Godchaux. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton)

In the intimate family photo shoot captured on video, Iman, Godchaux (who also has a son from a previous partner), and Iman’s two young daughters, Cali and Cassie, celebrate and cheer as pink and white streamers are released from cannons around them.

“A sister, you’re getting a sister! You’re getting a sister!” Iman exclaims as she celebrates with her daughters and Godchaux.

Speaking directly to the camera, Iman added, “I’m having a girl, guys! A third head to do every morning! I can’t wait to do your hair!”

Before the big reveal, Godchaux and Iman, dressed in matching white linen (she in a crop top and skirt and he in pants and shirt), expressed their wishes for the gender. Godchaux hoped for a girl, while Iman admitted she was “hoping for a boy.”

“If it’s a girl, I’m already a girl mom, so she’ll just be another queen!” Iman said. “We’re so excited to be parents. … We are blessed to have a child together, and whatever God blesses us with, we are very grateful and happy.”

Future big sisters Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3, were dressed in matching pink crotchet floral dresses with flower crowns. The two were also split equally, with Cali hoping for a boy and Cassie hoping for a girl.

After the reveal, Godchaux and Iman expressed their excitement to meet their future daughter.

“I just want to tell my baby I love you, can’t wait to meet you,” Godchaux said. “Proud dad already. Can’t wait to see you!”

Iman added, “And I would like to tell our daughter that I love you so much, and I’m just so grateful to be your mother. You have an amazing father, and together we will raise you. … Can’t wait to see you. We are going to raise you to be great!”

For Mother’s Day, Iman shared a few images from the shoot with Cali and Cassie on Instagram. The post’s caption read, “[Mother’s Day] keeps getting better. I will be a mommy of 3 🙌🏾 Thank you God for giving me everything I have prayed for 🙏🏽.”

