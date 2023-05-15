Black celebrity moms felt the love this Mother’s Day

From Gabrielle Union to Beyoncé, see how several Black celebrity moms were celebrated this Mother’s Day.

A few of our favorite Black celebrity moms took a moment out of their Mother’s Day celebrations to spread love to their fans online.

Gabrielle Union-Wade, a proud mom and stepmom, made three separate posts commemorating the day. The first, a joint post with the Wades’ babycare brand Proudly, included a series of photos of Union and daughter Kaavia James. In the accompanying caption, Union expressed gratitude for being a mom.

“Thank you for giving me the best role of my life 💕,” she wrote on Instagram. “Wishing a special Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms trying to get it right and do better. Your effort is enough. 🫶🏾”

(L-R) Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, and Gabrielle Union attend the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

In a second joint post, this time with her haircare brand Flawless by Gabrielle Union, Union included another picture of her and Kaavia sharing a kiss with the caption, “To all the mothers, grandmothers, aunties, and big sisters – Happy Mother’s Day! 🖤💎🖤Sending you all so much love for all you do for the next generation 💙.”

For a final post, Union dove deeper to pay tribute to different types of moms, including a handful of photos of her immediate and extended family.

“Being a stepparent, bonus Mom, or any other consistently nurturing adult with the honor of contributing to the betterment of children can be a real challenge,” she wrote. “You can feel invisible when things go well or like Godzilla when things go awry. The real blessing is in the doing, the showing up, the leading with love, compassion and consistency. I see you. I appreciate you. You’re doing great sweetie 🥰.”

Union concluded the post by paying special thanks to a select group of women.

“Special thanks to my village [led] by my Mother Theresa Union and Jolinda Wade(@jolindaw). Danielle Wade (@danberrimia), Tracy Union (@t_to_the_u), Tragil Wade (@tragilwade) and Kelly Union (@kusportsmomlife) and Andrell McCants (@drellm). Thank you for your patience, leadership and love,” she said.

Other Black celebrity moms who sent up tributes on Sunday included Halle Berry, Ciara Wilson, Keke Palmer, “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Beyoncé.

Mother of three Queen Bey, busy overseas with the European leg of her “Renaissance” tour, gave a shoutout to her legendary mom, Tina Knowles-Larson.

“Happy Muva’s Day. I love you so much Mama and I’m so grateful for all you do for me,” Beyoncé captioned a post that included a still of her mother and father in her show and a video of Knowles-Larson singing and dancing along to a live performance by her famous firstborn.

Halle Berry kept her post on Instagram simple, sharing a single picture of her and her two children walking on the beach with a caption that read, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the loving, selfless and badass mothers of the world! 💋.”

New mom Keke Palmer dropped a glamorous photoshoot with her baby son Leo on Instagram, celebrating herself in the caption.

“Happy Mother’s Day, to a MUVAAAAA,” she wrote.

Elsewhere, Bryant, a fierce reality TV star and mom to three girls, gave fans a look at yet another vacation she’s enjoyed with her daughters with an Instagram post that read, “Honored to be a mother to these three beautiful souls. They are the best of me [every day]. Greatest hardest job in the world…#HappyMothersDay to all the mommies 💞.”

Meanwhile, Ciara shared a sentiment likely shared by many moms on Mother’s Day. Captioning a video of her husband, Russell Wilson, and their three children, she wrote, “My heart is full! So thankful for this love! Happy Mother’s Day to all the [Mommies] out there! 🫶🏽🌸”

Not all who partook in Sunday’s celebration were moms in the conventional sense. Famous auntie Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated her mother, living legend Diana Ross, and all the other mothers she knows.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful mama and to all those who mother,” she wrote in an Instagram post that included pictures of herself, her mother, and several other mama figures. “Here’s some of the incredible mothers in my life 💕 and if you need it today, I’m sending you a big hug.”

