Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrate baby RZA’s first year

The pair used the opportunity to announce their baby boy’s name in their own way.

Despite the media’s preemptive reveal of their baby boy’s name, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky found a way to own it.

On May 13, rumored to be Baby Fenty’s birthday, Rocky posted a series of photos he’d collected throughout his son’s first year to Instagram, including one of the baby crawling on a blanket next to Rocky and Riri as they embraced, and several more of the family unit bonding. In the post’s caption, Rocky shouted out his son’s name and its reference.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

““WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️,” wrote Rocky.

It would appear the reports are true: Baby Fenty No. 1 was named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer, and rapper Robert Fitzgerald Diggs — better known as RZA. As some may recall, Rocky’s caption also references a quip once made by founding Wu-Tang member Ol’ Dirty Bastard that has since become a celebratory joke.

This confirmation comes days after the Daily Mail reportedly obtained a copy of the baby’s birth certificate, prompting other publications, including People magazine, to leak his full name, RZA Athelston Mayers. Rather than react publicly, Rihanna celebrated five years of Savage X Fenty on Instagram, leaving it to Rocky to confirm their son’s name via the birthday post. Coincidentally, Baby RZA is the family’s second generation to be named after a rapper; A$AP Rocky’s given name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, named for one-half of the rap duo Eric B. & Rakim (also a namesake for his older sister, Erika).

Baby RZA’s first birthday also arrives just three months after his megastar mom revealed she’s expecting Fenty Baby No. 2 during her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. Since the big reveal, fans have spotted the bad gal in a new series of bold maternity styles, including her fashionably late arrival to the Met Gala’s red carpet engulfed in a camelia-inspired cape over a dramatic white Maison Valentino gown with a sweeping train.

While Rihanna and Rocky have not let the public in on much of their son’s first year, Rihanna referenced her first few months with Baby RZA as “legendary” when the family graced British Vogue’s March 2023 cover.

Speaking further on motherhood, she told the publication, “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before; that’s the craziest thing ever.”

