Beyoncé takes a break from touring to tease forthcoming haircare line

Sources say her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, will helm Beyoncé’s first foray into haircare.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé took a break from the European leg of her “Renaissance” tour to post two photos of herself to Instagram. One featured the star playing with her mane of curls in front of a dressing room mirror, and the other was a throwback to a childhood Bey in a salon chair. A lengthy caption teased her meaning: Beyoncé-related haircare is coming.

“How many of y’all know that my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” she wrote, adding a reminder that Destiny’s Child got their start performing for Tina Knowles-Lawson’s clients.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” opening night at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

She continued, “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

The coy announcement garnered a mostly positive reception, with many fans and potential future customers posting memes and jokes about the miracle hair growth they hope the future products yield. However, a few naysayers stirred debate about whether consumers can trust a celebrity brand over a licensed stylist. (And, of course, there’s also the camp that just wants the visuals for “Renaissance.”)

Naysayers needn’t fear; according to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), the brand will be helmed by Beyoncé’s mother, Knowles-Lawson, who has a rich history as a licensed hairstylist. Not to mention Beyoncé’s own mane has become as iconic as her voice.

One source told WWD, “She is the biggest, and her mom had a salon. It will be authentic. It’s going to be huge if she has science behind it.”

In other words, it’s a safe bet we will be able to trust Beyoncé-branded haircare. This also won’t be the first time Knowles-Lawson has teamed up with her firstborn daughter on a retail venture. Aside from the fact that the matriarch was famously Destiny Child’s first stylist, folks may recall the mother-daughter duo’s first fashion line, House of Deréon.

As for the haircare line, when we actually get to try it out remains to be seen, as details like a potential brand name, product range, and release date have yet to be divulged. In the meantime, Queen Bey is busy flipping her sandy blonde locks in arenas across Europe. The day after her announcement, she touched down in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, and is headed to Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh next.

