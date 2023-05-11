Beyoncé kicked off the ‘Renaissance’ tour in Europe in stunning couture

All of the looks we’re obsessed with from Beyoncé's first "Renaissance" tour stop in Stockholm, Sweden.

Loading the player...

Beyoncé, as Vogue magazine declared, is in her “fashion girl” era; she may also be in her “Alien Superstar” era.

As pics and videos continue to emerge across our newsfeeds and timelines from Beyoncé’s first stop in Stockholm, Sweden on her highly anticipated, 57-stop “Renaissance” tour, we’ve gotten a glimpse of the futuristic and somewhat surrealistic disco dance party she’s devised for her massive fanbase. We’re talking pearlescent silvers, sparkly optical illusion bodysuits, and holographic cowboy boots — and, of course, a giant mirrored horse hologram.

Beyoncé onstage on the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

According to Vogue, all of the looks in the show were styled by Shiona Turini and included custom designs, such as a dress that changes color when exposed to UV light, rumored to be by Japanese brand Anrealage; a Jonathan Anderson-designed Loewe bedazzled bodysuit featuring black opera-gloved hands placed cheekily over Bey’s chest, hips, and legs; and a custom Balmain pearl corset.

However, aside from the corset, none of the other designs from her highly touted couture collaboration with Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing appeared during Wednesday’s show.

Instead, the tour’s standout looks thus far, per W magazine, have been a custom Alexander McQueen sequined jumpsuit; a sultry sci-fi princess energy in a custom bee-inspired metallic Mugler bodysuit with a matching headpiece (drawing from the label’s ’90s archives); and, of course, the custom silver Coperni cape and matching opera gloves Bey donned as she rode her giant hologram horse during the show’s finale.

(Photo credit: Getty/ Kevin Mazur)

Despite the decadence of her wardrobe, Beyoncé appears to have kept her makeup and hair comparatively simple. Her signature sandy blonde mane hung to her waist with barely a strand out of place, while a light sheen lined her eyelids.

Overall, the style of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour matches the album’s “back to the future” sound. It’s sleek, dynamic, reverential yet light years ahead; a celebration of many influences — such as disco, ballroom, otherworldly design, and revelry. All are fitting, considering Bey said creating this album gave her a place to dream and escape during a “scary time for the world.”

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking,” she wrote in an open letter to her avid fanbase. “A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black’ with Maiysha Kai.