Jimmie Allen, fighting sexual assault lawsuit, posts, ‘This too shall pass’

Country music star Jimmie Allen turned to social media this week to speak out amid the sexual assault lawsuit that his former manager filed against him, People reports.

“We gonna be alright,” he wrote in his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “This too shall pass.”

Allen claims his sexual relationship with the former manager was consensual. The woman filed her suit anonymously as “Jane Doe” in Tennessee federal court last week. She claims that over the course of 18 months, he repeatedly abused and harassed her.

Allen has denied her allegations.

In a statement, per Variety, he called Jane Doe’s claims “extremely damaging.”

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen’s statement said, WRDE Coast TV reports.

As reported previously in theGrio, Allen claims he and the 25-year-old woman had a nearly two-year relationship, and during that time, she never “accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” he said in the statement, per WRDE Coast TV.

Jane Doe is suing Allen for sexual assault, false imprisonment, assault, and emotional distress, according to Variety.

Her lawsuit was filed May 11, 2023, the same day it was announced that the artist and his pregnant wife, Alexis Gale, 27, both filed for divorce after three years of marriage, People reported. The ex-couple announced their split last month and officially filed for divorce on April 28, citing irreconcilable differences.

Allen and Gale are parents to two minor children with a third (a boy) on the way, Gale confirmed on social media last week. Earlier this month, she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story that many speculated was a diss at her estranged husband.

“Continue the chaos while I heal in peace,” Gale wrote, according to People. “My Instagram isn’t a help line so please stop messaging me about any third parties.”

