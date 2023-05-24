Da Brat and wife Judy celebrate their ‘miracle drop’ with a ‘Minions’-themed baby shower

Da Brat and Judy celebrated the “lil minion,” who is expected to arrive later this year, with a baby shower full of love.

Loading the player...

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart were showered with love as they celebrated the impending arrival of their baby boy. The pregnant rapper celebrated their baby boy this past weekend with a themed baby shower.

The children’s film, “Minions,” was the inspiration behind the theme. The baby shower space was filled with blue and yellow decor and the movie’s characters were strategically placed throughout. The couple reminisced about the weekend’s festivities with an Instagram carousel and Reels video posted earlier this week.

(Left to right) Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend the “Brat Loves Judy” Season 3 premiere screening on April 27, 2023 at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“Maaan I am STILL on a cloud! Our little Minion baby shower was soooo BEAURRRRTIFUL. From the decor to the delectable food to the decadent desserts to the FABULOUS FAMILY & FRIENDS who came out,” Da Brat wrote.

She continued, “[…] Maaaan THEEEE BEST BABY SHOWER I’ve ever been [to]. (the only one l’ve ever been [to]) MY BEAURTIFUL @darealbbjudy and Elly B Events @ellybevents SHOWED THEE F— AOUT! What a way to CELEBRATE our little Miracle Drop. THAAANK YOU wholeheartedly to EVERYONE who loves and supports us. Everyone who came was full of love and good energy. The VIBES in this building was EXACTLY what we wanted our BABY to FEEL. Last night was NOTHING SHORT OF AMAZING.”

Though the couple opted out of the Burberry looks that have become customary at Black baby showers, Da Brat and Harris-Dupart still coordinated their outfits to fit the theme.

In honor of the minions’ denim overalls, Da Brat sported a denim Louis Vuitton jacket paired with a classic white tee and royal blue pants. Harris-Dupart made her statement with a minion-yellow hairstyle and blue-and-white skirt ensemble.

As her recent Instagram caption describes, the couple has been feeling “#sosoblessed #sosograteful #sosohonored and #sosoelated,” since announcing their pregnancy in February. As previously reported, the rapper’s road to motherhood has been “quite a journey.”

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” Da Brat told People magazine. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

After jumping the broom with Harris-Dupart in 2022, the rapper experienced a change of heart, wanting a little one for the couple to “share and raise and love unconditionally.” However, in addition to navigating the ups and downs of pregnancy, Da Brat has unfortunately faced public scrutiny for everything from her pregnancy wardrobe to the couple’s sperm donor.

“WE LOVE ALL OF YOU THAT CELEBRATED WITH US 💛💙💛#BabyHarrisDupart,” said Da Brat in her caption.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.