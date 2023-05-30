Beyoncé dedicates post to ‘sweet angel’ Blue Ivy following her ‘Renaissance Tour’ debut

The "Cuff It" singer recently performed on her "Renaissance World Tour" in Paris, where she brought out her daughter Blue Ivy during the songs "My Power" and "Black Parade."

Blue Ivy has joined the Renaissance! Beyoncé’s firstborn child has appeared in recent shows during the Grammy winner’s “Renaissance World Tour,” and Beyoncé took to Instagram with a post dedicated to her daughter.

Blue Ivy, 11, joined her mom during the Paris shows of the “Renaissance World Tour,” currently on track to become one of the biggest tours of the year. During the set, Blue danced during “My Power” and “Black Parade,” two of Queen Bey’s hits, per People Magazine.

In a post celebrating the preteen after her debut, she wrote, “My beautiful firstborn 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama.” She added, “You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.”

The post has done well on social media, with over four million fans liking and supporting the pictures of Blue dancing on stage. This is one of many creative collaborations between Beyoncé and her daughter.

As theGrio previously reported, Blue made history in 2019 after winning a Grammy for the “Brown Skin Girl” music video alongside Beyoncé and WizKid. Blue became the second-youngest Grammy winner of all time upon winning the award.

This year marks a triumphant one for live music concerts, specifically after the COVID-19 pandemic significantly altered live events and large gatherings for well over two years. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” could outsell another massive tour, Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” by roughly $500 million, as theGrio previously reported.

