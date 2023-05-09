Beyoncé’s tour on pace to outsell Taylor Swift’s tour

The "Renaissance" World Tour could reportedly earn as much as $2.4 billion in gross earnings, according to Forbes.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” World Tour is one of the most anticipated live music events of 2023. Estimates show that it may outearn Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour by roughly $500 million.

Forbes estimates the “Renaissance” World Tour could gross anywhere between $275 million or, at its most optimistic, $2.4 billion in revenue. By comparison, Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour could gross up to $1.9 billion, optimistically assuming.

Several factors contribute to the calculation. Fans are buying tickets to see Beyoncé at a fever pitch due to the combination of eagerness to see live music after the COVID-19 shutdown and the fact that Beyoncé hasn’t toured since co-headlining the “On the Run II” Tour with husband Jay-Z in 2018. Her last solo trek was the “Formation” World Tour two years before.

Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Also, ticket prices for the “Renaissance” World Tour are very high, averaging from a low of $200 to a high of $678. For her scheduled stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 30, Ticketmaster lists its most expensive seats in front of the stage at more than $2,300 per ticket. Each venue averages 65,860 in fan capacity, with numerous shows already sold out.

In addition, fans are likely to spend more money on Beyoncé merchandise at her concerts than fans are at Swift’s concerts. Swift provides more of her merch on her website than Beyoncé does, which opens the doors for onsite merch purchasing at a premium cost during Beyoncé’s shows.

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” World Tour is expected to yield the most profits in her career, Forbes estimates. Each of her last three tours — 2014’s “On the Run” Tour” with Jay-Z, 2016’s “Formation” World Tour, and 2018’s “On the Run II” Tour with Jay-Z again — achieved high grossed earnings with $95 million, $256 million, and $254 million, respectively.

Slated to start on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden, the “Renaissance” World Tour will hit other cities including London, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta and her hometown of Houston. The tour ends on Sept. 27 at the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.

