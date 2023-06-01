‘Life is all about balance,’ says Megan Thee Stallion on her healing girl era

Looks like it’s a healing girl summer as rapper Megan Thee Stallion announces a well-deserved break from music.

Loading the player...

As Mental Health Awareness Month came to a close, Megan Thee Stallion announced she’s taking a break from music to focus on her healing. In a recent interview with InStyle, the award-winning artist revealed that she’s turning over a new leaf, leaving the “Hot Girl Summer” to embark on a healing path.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 2 in Austin, Texas. The artist says she’s taking a healing break and will produce new music “when I’m in a better place.” (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” the star told InStyle. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

While this may surprise some, the decision to prioritize her mental health is not a shocker. After going to court in December 2022 to testify about the violence she endured at the hands of Tory Lanez back in July 2020, Megan took a break from the public eye for a few months. Since making her return on the red carpet of the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the star has eased back into public appearances and social media.

However, amid her return, the star has set clear boundaries concerning the Lanez situation. In her Elle magazine cover story, Megan made it very clear that she will not continue reliving “the most traumatic experience” of her life for the sake of people’s curiosity.

Nowadays, the Houston native spends her days with her dogs, working out, binging television shows, and ultimately finding different ways to protect her peace, as reported by InStyle. Boundaries and rest days have been essential for her physical and mental health.

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” said Megan. “Life is all about balance.”

While fans may not receive new music from the star anytime soon, they’ll still be able to find their favorite “hot girl” in occasional performances (like at L.A.’s Pride in the Park on June 9), campaigns, and other business endeavors. For instance, she continues to work as a Revlon global brand ambassador. In addition to accrediting the beauty brand for keeping her makeup looks intact on and off stage, Megan is partnering with the brand for its #GetColorStayed Getaway Sweepstakes. In collaboration with TripAdvisor, the sweepstakes’ lucky winner will receive a three-night stay for two in Miami, one of the rapper’s favorite cities. The prize recipient will also be able to explore the Revlon ColorStay collection with a personal makeup artist.

Although Megan is keeping busy with her many business ventures, she continues to lead by example when it comes to mental health care. Last year, the rapper touched fans with her “Saturday Night Live” performance of her hit song “Anxiety,” where she opened up about her mental health struggles. In honor of her commitment to the cause, Megan launched the Bad B****** Have Bad Days Too” website, which provides help and mental health resources for the Black and LGBTQIA+ community.

Throughout her career, Megan Thee Stallion has marched to the beat of her own drum, and it doesn’t look like that will be changing anytime soon.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.