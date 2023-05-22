Megan Thee Stallion gets double wax figure treatment from Madame Tussauds

“I honestly wanted to kiss myself,” the rapper said of her statues.

Madame Tussauds has unveiled two new wax figures of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion, Billboard reports.

One statue debuted on Saturday at the museum’s Las Vegas location. It takes its inspiration from Megan’s 2020 album, “Good News,” and depicts her in a newsprint catsuit and matching cowboy hat.

The second wax figure, to be unveiled June 1 at the New York City Time Square location, features the Houston native in a bedazzled bikini and matching cowboy hat, gauntlets and choker.

Megan Thee Stallion performs on April 23, 2022 at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

“I honestly wanted to kiss myself,” Meg captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing with the statues. “Hotties we are officially legendary go see me at @madametussaudsusa.”

The post has generated scores of replies. “Now whoever did these needs a medal!,” TV host Nina Parker commented. “Wow!!!!”

From User @nunyabusiness79, “They have never done a more realistic wax figure than the ones they did of you. Madame Tussaud’s usually does the best wax figures out of all the museums that do them and they outdid themselves this time.”

Several of Megan Thee Stallion’s famous friends also gushed over her sculptures.

“First slide I dead ass couldn’t tell which was a doll,” SZA wrote.

Rapper JT, of the City Girls, exclaimed, “I couldn’t tell which one was you! Both perfect dolls.”

Fashion illustration artist Terrion Washington said Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration with Madame Tussauds is “the most legendary moment ever in wax history !!!!”

A team of 20 artists created the wax figures over the course of six months, according to Billboard.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion’s Madame Tussauds wax figures here.

