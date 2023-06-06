Kelly Rowland, Omarion and Latto to appear in ‘Grown-ish’

Rowland will join the series' sixth season, its final, as Edie, a professor at Cal U, where Junior — played by Marcus Scribner — attends.

Kelly Rowland, Omarion and Latto are joining the “Grown-ish” family! The famed celebrities are set to appear in the upcoming season of Freeform’s hit “Black-ish” spinoff, per Deadline.

According to the report, Rowland will join the series as Edie, a professor at Cal U, where Junior — played by Marcus Scribner — currently attends. Edie is head of the psychology department at the university while Latto plays Sloane, a “wine rep who counts Doug (Diggy Simmons) as a client.”

Kelly Rowland attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater in March in Los Angeles. The singer is among the stars set to appear in the upcoming season of Freeform’s hit “Black-ish” spinoff, per Deadline. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

Unlike Rowland and Latto, Omarion will portray himself in the series, alongside rapper NLE Choppa, who also joins as a guest star.

The official “Grown-ish” promo for the season gives viewers a sneak peek at its cameos, which include others from Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Lil Yachty. Check out the clip, which features Omarion’s scene specifically, below:

The upcoming sixth and final season of “Grown-ish” is set to debut on Freeform later this month, with the channel first announcing the date and guest stars over the weekend at ATX Festival.

As theGrio previously reported, “Grown-ish” shifted focus in season five from Yara Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson to her younger brother, Junior (Scribner), after Zoey graduated from Cal U. Shahidi has remained on the series, alongside mainstays Trevor Jackson and Diggy Simmons.

Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye and Tara Raani joined in seasons four and five of the series, as it shifted focus from Zoey to Junior.

The sixth season of “Grown-ish” premieres Wednesday, June 28, on Freeform.

