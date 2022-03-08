Freeform renews ‘Grown-ish’ for season 5, Marcus Scribner to join

Get ready for more Grown-ish. That’s right, the popular Black-ish spin-off starring Yara Shahidi has officially been renewed for a fifth season.

As theGrio previously reported, Grown-ish is deep into its fourth season on Freeform. The popular series follows Zoey Johnson throughout her college experience as she barrels toward adulthood, and the show has earned a massive fanbase that watches week-to-week. Although the current season has not ended, Freeform has decided to bet on more Grown-ish, and it will feature some new (and familiar faces) during the fifth year.

(L – R) Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisi, Jordan Buhat and Trevor Jackson attend a screening of Grown-ish at the Alamo Drafthouse Ritz during the ATX Television Festival in 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

According to Deadline, Marcus Scribner will join the cast in the fifth season of the series and reprise the role of Andre Johnson Jr., Zoey’s brother. In addition to Scribner, the show will also gain two co-showrunners, Zakiyyah Alexander (La Brea, 24: Legacy) and Black-ish executive producer Courtney Lilly.

Scribner took to Instagram to announce his new gig with a selfie of himself holding a script from the series. He wrote to his fans in the post, “I’m joining the cast of @grownish ⚡️ See ya’ll at Cal U in season 5!” As reported by Variety, the show will follow Johnson Jr. “as he embarks on his own journey to being ‘grown.’”

The post earned plenty of love from Scribner’s various friends, including Shahidi, who congratulated her on-screen little brother. The actress wrote in the comments, “LESSSGOOOOOI.” Caleb McLaughlin of Stranger Things, QuestLove, Michael Strahan and more also commented on the post, praising the actor for this exciting new chapter.

Marcus Scribner attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The season 4 finale of Grown-ish is only a few weeks away, set to air on March 24. The episode will feature Zoey’s graduation from Cal U, a major milestone as the series has followed her since her first day on campus.

The final season of Black-ish is also airing on ABC with new episodes set to resume on March 22.

