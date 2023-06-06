Kenya Moore, ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star, rushed to hospital after numbness, difficulty breathing

The medical incident extinguished charged confrontations from the previous night when two of her cast mates kicked the former beauty queen's hotel room door.

Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” saw Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton squashing their beef after the former beauty queen suffered a medical emergency.

As People reports, it all started during the group’s trip to Birmingham, Alabama, for Moore’s halftime performance at the Magic City Classic football game last fall. Moore, 52, kept her performance a secret from the other ladies. So, they didn’t know why they traveled to the city, Hollywood Life reports. Moore’s co-stars became irritated when she refused to answer their questions, and her silence caused several heated arguments.

At one point, Hampton and Shereé Whitfield kicked the door to Moore’s hotel room, and she threatened to call the police.

The tensions simmered the following morning when Moore suffered a health scare, including “numbness in her left arm” according to People.

“I don’t know where I am,” Moore said the morning she was set to appear at the football game.

As People reports, Moore told the Bravo production team: “I need an ambulance please … I’m dizzy, and I’m having a hard time breathing.”

Speaking to the 911 operator, Moore said, “I’ve just recovered from COVID, and I don’t know what it could be now.”

An ambulance rushed Moore to the hospital, and Hampton later led fellow co-stars in a prayer circle.

When Whitfield FaceTimed Moore, the 1993 Miss USA winner shared from her hospital bed: “I had a fever of 102, and I’m waiting for the other tests to come back. They couldn’t get my vein, so I couldn’t get the IV push.”

Moore’s hospital stay was short, as Hampton noted on the show that she sent the mother-of-one flowers, but the hospital had already discharged Moore.

“B*tch, I said, ‘Get well soon’ — not immediately,” Marlo joked in a confessional, per People.

While recovering at home in Atlanta, Moore told Whitfield that doctors diagnosed her with the flu.

“They did the chest X-ray, they couldn’t find anything abnormal,” she said. “They gave me some prescriptions. All this back-to-back sickness, it’s just something is not right.”

Moore also expressed disappointment about missing out on her performance at Magic City Classic, calling it “a little heartbreaking.”

