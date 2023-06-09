‘Queen Charlotte’ continues to dominate Nielsen ratings

The "Bridgerton" prequel series has continued earning massive ratings for Netflix weeks after its launch on the streamer.

“Queen Charlotte” is still the diamond of the season. The popular “Bridgerton” prequel series is reportedly dominating the Nielsen streaming charts, bringing in high ratings for Netflix, per Deadline.

According to the chart, the series was No. 1 for a second week from May 8 to May 14, bringing in a whopping 1.9 billion minutes viewed. While viewership was about the same compared to its first week, “concentration shifted” to the second half of the episodes in the limited series.

The final episode of the show, “Crown Jewels,” was the most-viewed episode of the series this week, earning 22% of the total viewership. The first two seasons from the main “Bridgerton” series have also seen an uptick in streams, reaching 413 million viewing minutes.

As theGrio previously reported, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” expands the world of “Bridgerton” first introduced to viewers in 2020. The series follows the origin story of the fan-favorite character Queen Charlotte, played in the original and prequel series by Golda Rosheuvel (India Amarteifio leads as Young Charlotte in the show’s main timeline).

Sam Sanders, Lyn Paolo, David Ingram, Alexandra Patsavas, and Kris Bowers speak onstage during Netflix’s FYSEE An Evening with Queen Charlotte at Red Studios on May 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

While the first two seasons were executive produced by TV titan Shonda Rhimes, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” marks the first in the series written by the “Scandal” hit-maker.

TheGrio caught up with Rosheuvel before the series premiere, where she spoke about her bond with Rhimes and what led her to return for this new story. “I left it up to Shonda Rhimes,” she told theGrio. “We had the initial talk and that was incredible to find out that they were gonna do a prequel on this character.”

She added, “We talked to [Shonda] about older women, and kind of portraying that side of it and the friendship and the sisterhood and really trying to navigate that in some way, as well as doing an origin story.”

All episodes of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” are streaming on Netflix.

