‘Milkshake’ singer Kelis won’t say if she’s dating 72-year-old comedian Bill Murray

Kelis was romantically linked to Murray since the comic actor was reportedly spotted at one of her performances in London earlier this month.

Loading the player...

Kelis hit up the Greek island of Hydra over the weekend amid reports that she is dating actor Bill Murray, Greek City Times reports.

The R&B songstress shared a photo on Instagram capturing her bikini-clad on a beach and soaking up the sun. On the post, a commenter asked, “would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?”

Kelis, 43, responded, “lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Kelis poses at a Uoma Beauty makeup brand launch at NeueHouse Hollywood in April 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

According to The U.S. Sun, the artist was romantically linked to Murray, 72, since he was spotted attending one of Kelis’ performances in London earlier this month. Insiders claim they first met in the U.S. and were “getting close for a while.”

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off,” one source told The Sun.

The insider claims Kelis and Murray were together at the same hotel during her London show at the Mighty Hoopla Festival, held on June 1 and 2. They even posed together for a backstage photo.

Murray was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996 and Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008, according to Entertainment Weekly. Butler died suddenly at age 54 in 2021, Daily Mail reported. Murray has six children from his marriages.

Kelis has two kids with late husband Mike Mora, who died last year after a battle with stomach cancer. She also shares a teenage son with her ex-husband, rapper Nas.

Per The Sun, the insider said Kelis and Murray “both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.