Beautiful, bold and bodacious: Jahliel Thurman and Dozie Ezemma break down the stunner women who dominated the 1990s.

Let’s keep it real: There’s fine and then there’s 1990s fine. The women from that era didn’t have fully beat faces and lace frontals. During this time, less was more. These were the iconic gems fathers and uncles swooned over — so much so, they named their daughters after them.

Hosts Jahliel Thurman and Dozie Ezemma name their favorite “it” girls from the 1990s. The following is a partial transcript of their conversation.

Jahliel Thurman: Let’s see. Let’s see. Who were the top 3 Black “it” girls from the ’90s? You know it’s always hard to choose. It’s so many of them.

Dozie Ezemma: It was a lot.

Thurman: A plethora. First one that comes to mind, I’m going to go Sanaa Lathan.

Ezemma: Can’t miss. She fine.

Thurman: You know, I know I’m going to go with this one because she had a different energy. I’m going to go Jasmine Guy.

Ezemma: OK. OK.

Thurman: You know for her role on “A Different World.” Then I’m going to go with Nia Long.

Ezemma: That’s a sturdy one right there.

Thurman: Yeah, yeah!

Ezemma: So I’m going to slide my one in there.

Thurman: Watcha got?

Ezemma: I’ma go Whitney. Can’t mess with Whitney, right? Then, she was an icon at this time. Halle Berry.

Thurman: Come on, man.

Ezemma: Halle Berry was that one. Halle Berry. Last but not least, Beyoncé

Thurman: In the ’90s, she was getting there.

Ezemma: She was becoming the Beyoncé we know now. She did her thing, you know what I mean?

Thurman: Diamond in the rough.

