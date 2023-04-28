Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 pioneers of Black Hollywood?

Let's talk about the game changers of Hollywood. Listen up as two millennials discuss their favorite moguls in the game right now.

A fair number of Black movers and shakers in Hollywood have changed the game, both in front of the cameras and behind the scenes.

Listen in as Jahliel Thurman and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss their favorite top three pioneers in Hollywood.

Oscars producer Will Packer is seen backstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre last March in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

READ THE FULL TRANSCRIPT:

Jahliel Thurman: Who are the top three pioneers of Black Hollywood? Not just actors.

I’ma go Tyler Perry for my No. 1. I think what TP’s been able to do from getting his own studios and killing the game. He gives an opportunity to people. He started with the plays. You know I was watching the plays.

Next, I’m going to say Will Packer.

You know, shout out to the FAMU-ly, you know, and coming from there, how he’s been able to do his thing. You know, “Stomp the Yard,” “Think Like Man,” really put people on and have that.

And then, I honestly have to say Kevin Hart.

I think Kevin Hart, from a comedian perspective to Hartbeat Productions to just different things and giving comedians an additional lane in Hollywood, I think, was dope.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: Wow. This list. It’s hard to follow, but I’m going to. The good thing is there’s plenty of Black excellence to go around.

Jahliel Thurman: Go crazy.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: So, No. 1 for me, I’m going to start the list with Tim and Daphne Reid.

Jahliel Thurman: OK.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: And for those that don’t know, Tim Reid is the father from “Sister, Sister.” And Daphne Reid the other Aunt Viv. But they had their Black-owned production company well before Tyler Perry, but is just like a little known fact. So I definitely want to give them their flowers.

Secondly, I’m going to say Oprah, because although she started in a talk show space, she now has her own network. She’s giving Black production companies such as Carlos King’s production company, a place to house their shows, as well as Tyler Perry. So Oprah Winfrey is like a major player in that game. And I want to give her her due credit.

Jahliel Thurman: She’ll be low key nowadays, but that’s crazy.

Chelsea LeMore-Monroe: And then lastly, No. 3. This is a hard, hard spot for me, but I’m going to say Benny Medina.

And Benny Medina is Will Smith’s manager-agent. But he’s ushered in a lot of Black talent into spaces and allowed them to scale. He was with Will Smith in the beginning and helped him negotiate the contract for “The Fresh Prince,” as well as scaling his music. And he’s one of the people behind the scenes, and I love that.

It’s a heartfelt list.

