Beyoncé celebrated Juneteenth with a Black designer ‘tour-drobe’

In honor of Juneteenth, Beyoncé wore Feben, Off-White, LaQuan Smith, and more during the “Renaissance” tour’s Amsterdam stop.

Since Beyoncé opened her “Renaissance Tour” in May, her tour wardrobe has been rife with remarkable custom looks by brands and designers such as Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Mugler, Coperni, and more. And on Juneteenth, Queen Bey’s tour style continued to make headlines.

Over the weekend, her tour reached its Amsterdam stop, with the singer dazzling once again in one-of-a-kind custom looks. However, on Sunday, the singer’s Renaissance “tour-drobe” had a special twist.

“In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

According to Vogue, the Juneteenth Eve looks included a dazzling jumpsuit by Black female designer Feben, a showstopping red sequin gown by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, a futuristic silver bodysuit and silver shag coat by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, the latter of which was worn over a mirrored catsuit by LaQuan Smith, a red utility bodysuit by Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White, and, in a Beyoncé -meets-Barbiecore moment, her own neon pink sequin halter gown for Ivy Park.

In the caption of a post detailing how her Ivy Park designs made it onto the stage, Beyoncé said she began designing them over a year ago when she was immersed in all things “Renaissance.” Inspired at the time by the infamous club Studio 54, famed designer Bob Mackie, and disco’s heyday, she said she crafted a swimwear collection that brought “disco to the beach.”

“I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,” she said. “I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth.”

Of course, the star is also no stranger to celebrating the now-federal African-American holiday. According to her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, sisters Beyoncé and Solange grew up celebrating Juneteenth in their native Houston. Beyoncé’s hit single “Black Parade,” released on June 19, 2020, and now included in the “Renaissance” tour set list, was reportedly also inspired by the holiday.

Of his inclusion in Beyoncé’s Amsterdam “tour-drobe,” designer Smith said in the comments, “You look so stunning! I’m so happy the jumpsuit came to life in the most epic way. What an honor to have you wear my design ❤️.”

Sunday’s looks also included a revamped version of the metallic Queen Bee bodysuit by Mugler Bey wore for the tour’s opening in Stockholm. The Amsterdam version, by Rousteing, was a black-and-yellow embroidered jumpsuit complete with a matching hat. It should also be noted that most of Bey’s stylists for the tour are also Black, including Shiona Turini, British Vogue Fashion Director Julia Sarr-Jamois, and KJ Moody.

Many fans praised the looks in the comments and online, but perhaps celebrity psychic Brandon Roberts spoke for most when he wrote, “The costuming department is INCREDIBLE. [H]ow many more dates!? HOW MANY MORE LOOKS!? Bravoooo!! 👏👏👏”

