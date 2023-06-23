Jazmine Sullivan to co-headline Afropunk Brooklyn

Flying Lotus and Joey Bada$$ are also slated to headline "Afropunk Brooklyn: Circus of Soul" on Aug. 26 and 27.

Afropunk has announced the lineup for its 2023 festival in Brooklyn, and Jazmine Sullivan is among the headliners for the annual festival of music and alternative Black culture on Aug. 26 and 27.

Other headliners include Flying Lotus and Joey Bada$$. Rappers Vince Staples, Tobe Nwigwe, Baby Tate, Rahzel and hip hop group The Beatnuts are slated to perform. Madison McFerrin, Durand Bernarr, Sudan Archives, Cleo Reed, Bembona also are on the list of announced performers.

This year Afropunk moves to Greenpoint Terminal Market. Previously, the flagship Afropunk festival spent many years at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene section.

Jazmine Sullivan performs onstage at the Grey Goose Essences: Sound Sessions, Featuring Jazmine Sullivan at The GRAMMY Museum on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka)

With the new location and lineup announcement, Afropunk has dubbed its 2023 festival the “Circus of Soul.” As it has since its inception, Afropunk Brooklyn goes beyond just being a music festival. As described on its website, the festival supports “a community of people who reject societal norms and embrace their true selves, no matter what anyone else thinks.”

“Afropunk Brooklyn: Circus of Soul” follows last year’s return to a live audience after the COVID-19 shutdown. The 2022 lineup included performances by The Roots, Earl Sweatshirt, Freddie Gibbs, Isaiah Rashad, Burna Boy, Doechii and Lucky Daye.

In 2022, Afropunk also held festivals in Minneapolis, Miami, and Bahia, Brazil. In February, Afropunk hosted “Black Herstory,” a two-day takeover of New York City’s Lincoln Center that featured multi-disciplinary performances by singers, dancers and poets. India.Aire, Mahagony L. Browne, and Aja Monet were among the performers.

General admission and VIP tickets for “Afropunk Brooklyn: Circus of Soul” are available on Afropunk’s website.

