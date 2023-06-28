Jonathan Majors files complaint against ex-girlfriend over arrest

Majors' legal team issued a complaint alleging that his ex-girlfriend assaulted him, not the other way around.

In the wake of Jonathan Majors’ trial for assault, the actor has filed a complaint against his ex-girlfriend, who has accused him of attacking her. The actor is currently on trial for assault and harassment.

Majors’ legal team filed an NYPD domestic violence complaint against Grace Jabbari, alleging she is the one who attacked Majors, according to Insider. The incident occurred on March 25 in the Chinatown section of New York’s Manhattan borough.

The dispute occurred between Majors and then-girlfriend Jabbari, leading to Majors’ arrest. She accused him of allegedly twisting her arm, breaking her finger and hitting her in the ear, which led to bleeding.

The “Creed III” actor has denied all charges and accusations against him. His legal team stated in the filed complaint that Jabbari was the aggressor in the March 25 incident. This aligns with an account Majors gave the local police station the day after a June 21 court date. He told police that Jabbari was “drunk and hysterical” and attacked him by grabbing, slapping and scratching his face.

The “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” star also said in the report that he allegedly sustained injuries from Jabbari following the March 25 incident. “In the morning, my face was stuck to the pillow because of the blood from the cut from Jabbari digging her thumbnail into my face,” Majors told authorities.

In Majors’ report to police, he stated that Jabbari had allegedly attacked him numerous times before the March 25 incident, but he never reported them to authorities. One such incident occurred in London when a verbal altercation became physical.

Majors’ next court date is scheduled for Aug. 3. He is charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, harassment of physical contact, assault to recklessly cause physical injury, aggravated assault to injure family, and attempted assault with intent to cause physical injury. All charges are misdemeanors, carrying a maximum punishment of one-year imprisonment if convicted.

