Watch: Tiffany Haddish shares her favorite supernatural movies

With Essence Fest passed, Tiffany Haddish spills on a few of her favorite movies.

TheGrio had an opportunity to sit down with Tiffany Haddish and the rest of the cast of Disney’s ‘the Haunted Mansion’ to ask for their favorite supernatural movies, which will be released in theaters July 28. Below is a transcript of the brief conversation.

Tiffany Haddish [00:00:00] Well, I have quite a few favorite supernatural movies. And TV shows! But one of my favorites–.

Rosario Dawson [00:00:09] Is called Supernatural!

Haddish [00:00:11] There’s some very handsome men on that show. I really like that show. That show is just for my lonely days. But I really do like the movie ‘Ghost.’ That’s one of my favorite supernatural movies, right GOAT?

Dawson [00:00:24] Ditto.

Haddish [00:00:25] Yes. Another one of my favorite supernatural movies, and I don’t know if it’s necessarily supernatural, but it’s supernatural to me. And that’s ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ because when cartoons are able to interact with people, to me, that’s supernatural.

Dawson [00:00:39] I know I love it.

Haddish [00:00:41] I love that movie. It inspired me to be funny and to really embrace others. Even if they look different or they are different, embrace it because that difference is what’s gonna make you grow.

Dawson [00:00:55] So terrible, you’re saying these movies and all I can think of is, ‘It’s a man!”

