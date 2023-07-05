Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter marries Roxanne Wiltshire

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Kelly Rowland and more stars attended the event in Tribeca over the weekend.

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter and her longtime partner Roxanne Wiltshire tied the knot over the weekend, bringing in friends and family for a star-studded wedding and celebration, per recent reports.

According to People, the celebration of love included guests like Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, and other celebrities like the “Break My Soul” singer’s fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, “Good Morning America” star Robin Roberts, Tyler Perry and Tina Knowles-Lawson. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy, who has spent the summer appearing in her mother’s record-breaking “Renaissance World Tour,” was also in attendance.

Jay-Z attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The party took place in Tribeca in New York City, and according to TMZ, the stars were up until about “1 AM” celebrating the love between Carter and Wiltshire. Beyoncé took to Instagram over the weekend to share her looks from the event, which included a corseted Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, per People.

TMZ published snapshots of the stars attending the wedding over the weekend.

As theGrio previously reported, Jay-Z and his mother revealed her sexuality publicly on a duet track on his 2017 album “4:44.” On the track “Smile,” he rapped, “Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian.”

From her perspective, Carter says in the song, “The world is changing and they say it’s time to be free / But you live with the fear of just being me… But life is short, and it’s time to be free / Love who you love, because life isn’t guaranteed.”

Gloria even received an award from GLAAD the year after the release of “Smile,” earning special recognition for her contribution to the powerful song, as theGrio previously reported. “’Smile’ became a reality because I shared with my son who I am,” she said in her speech.

