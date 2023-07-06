Watch: Jay Pharoah’s top five comedians

Jay Pharoah gives us his top five comedians of all time at CultureCon LA.

Loading the player...

Jay Pharoah is one of the all-time funniest comedians when it comes to impersonations. At last month’s CultureCon LA, ahead of Juneteenth, we caught up with him briefly to see who his top five comedians are, the people who inspired him.

The following is a transcript of that conversation.

Jay Pharoah attends the premiere of Netflix’s “They Cloned Tyrone” at Hollywood Post 43-American Legion on June 27 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

theGrio: So, coming from the comedy space, we’re going to go ahead and ask you to give me your top three or five comics that, like, made you say, “Hey, this is what I want to do.” I know it’s a hard question. Let’s go.

Jay Pharoah: Easy. Number one, Eddie Murphy. Number two, Robin Harris. Number three, Bernie Mac. Number four, Chris Rock. Number five, Dave Chappelle. Above all of that is Richard Pryor.

theGrio: There you go. All there. They’re all there. Jay Pharoah here at CultureCon, theGrio. Thank you, boss.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!