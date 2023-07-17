Shop these Black-owned brands at Nordstrom’s anniversary sale

From July 17 to Aug. 6, save money while shopping for your favorite brands during Nordstrom's anniversary sale.

Attention shoppers: It’s that time of year again! Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is live from July 17 to Aug 6. Whether you’re a fashion aficionado, a beauty connoisseur, a trendsetter in the making, or getting ready for back-to-school shopping, Nordstrom’s annual sale is the chance to explore new brands without making your wallets tremble.

Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is on until Aug. 6. There are discounts galore, including on several Black-owned brands. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

From luxurious haute couture to everyday essentials, a thrilling symphony of discounts, exclusive releases, and coveted designer pieces await in Nordstrom’s in-person and virtual aisles. Among the many brands participating in the sale, several Black-owned brands offer discounts through the retailer.

So whether you’re a loyal shopper or a curious consumer, now is your chance to tap into these Black-owned brands at Nordstrom.

Good American

Co-founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, Good American prides itself on representing body positivity through its products. In an effort to break the stigma and discomfort associated with women’s jeans, Good American produces jeans ranging from size 00 to 32 plus. Whether denim products, swimwear, tops or more, the brand makes it a point to show each item in three different size ranges representing various body types. Ultimately, the brand guarantees an “uncompromising attention to comfort [that will] help you feel sexier, curvier, and more confident.”

Click here to explore their jeans, dresses, loungewear, and more deals.

Briogeo

Driven by a mission to enable individuals to thrive in their pursuit of healthy hair, Nancy Twine, founder and CEO of Briogeo, aims to revolutionize the natural beauty sector with her compassionate approach. With formulas that are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free and free from six harmful ingredients (DEA, harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens, artificial dyes and phthalates), Briogeo’s products aim to make a positive impact on the industry and your hair.



Try two of the brand’s popular products: the Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager and the Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, for just $42

Good Man Brand

Good Man Brand, established by Russell Wilson, is a men’s apparel and shoe brand with a mission to inspire the best in every man. Offering a wide range of timeless pieces, from blazers to sneakers, the brand curates classic looks that should be essential additions to every man’s wardrobe.

Explore the brand’s anniversary sale deals here.

SPGBK Watches

SPGBK Watches, also known as Springbreak Watches, is a Black-owned designer watch company founded by Kwame Molden. Through its bold, unique and colorful watches, the brand hopes to create watches that resonate with customers’ spirits, ultimately making them feel proud to wear them. Deeply inspired by Black culture, community and education, SPGBK watches challenge the traditional narrative of expensive designer watches.

Click here to shop all the Black-owned/Black-founded brands’ anniversary sale deals.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

