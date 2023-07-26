Tina Turner’s daughter-in-law Afida Turner plans to conceive using late husband’s sperm

The wife of Tina Turner’s late son Ronnie is opening up in the aftermath of losing both her husband and mother-in-law within six months.

Ronnie Turner — the only biological son of Tina Turner and Ike Turner — died from colon cancer at age 62 in December of 2022, just six months before his megastar mother died in May. In the aftermath, Ronnie’s wife, French singer Afida Turner, has been mourning both losses and searching for future happiness.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Afida opened up about life since losing both her husband and mother-in-law within six months of each other, and how she’s been processing the grief that “destroyed” her heart.

Afida Turner attends the Vivienne Westwood New Paris Store Opening Cocktail as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on Oct. 2, 2016, in Paris. (Photo by Foc Kan/WireImage)

“It was very sad that Ronnie passed, and then his mom passed six months after,” she told the outlet. “It is very difficult for me because people only see the music or the pictures, but I go back home and scream the names of my loved ones. [That pain] will never go away.”

She added, “I’m suffering, and my heart is destroyed. I’m trying not to lose my mind.”

Explaining that her life in Los Angeles “became a nightmare — a real nightmare,” Afida eventually escaped to Egypt, taking very little with her.

“No house, no furniture. Just my memories and Ronnie’s clothes,” she said.

Helping to stave off her grief is the potential for motherhood.

“I’m going to have Ronnie’s baby,” she told People, adding, “If I can. I’m 46. But we’ll see.”

According to Afida, before his death last year, Ronnie froze his sperm as a birthday gift to her, as the couple had been preparing to expand their family. She now intends to attempt to reach that goal through IVF.

“It’s still bad because he’s not here, but what can I do? At least I will have a little one that looks like Ronnie,” she said. “A monster like me and him; can you imagine?”

The pair first met in 2005, and despite Ronnie’s wild lifestyle initially turning Afida off, they were married by 2007. Sharing that the two had similar upbringings significantly marked by abusive fathers, Afida also stressed that neither took after their fathers in that respect.

“When I screamed, [Ronnie] broke plates,” she admitted. “But he was kind. He loved the drama and was like the same blood. I belonged to that family.”

